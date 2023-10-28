8 schools named finalists for 2023 WISH-TV Zone Banner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools around Central Indiana have been battling for the 2023 WISH-TV Zone Banner, presented by Crew Carwash and Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lenders.

The schools competed for the best student section, as voted on by The Zone Banner Committee.

After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced Friday night on ‘The Zone.’

These schools, listed alphabetically, stand out and are in contention to win the undisputed top spirit award, the 2023 Zone Banner, to display in their school gymnasium.

Congratulations to the following schools.

EIGHT FINALISTS

Bishop Chatard

Brownsburg

Cathedral

Fishers

Guerin Catholic

Hamilton Southeastern

Martinsville

Noblesville

This list includes just three former winners of The Zone Banner and five members of last year’s eight finalists.

PAST WINNERS

2022: Franklin Community

2021: Cathedral

2020: Westfield

2019: Mooresville

2018: Brownsburg

2017: Carmel

2016: Franklin Community

2015: Guerin Catholic

COMING UP

Next Friday, News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun will announce the four finalists for The Banner on ‘The Zone’ LIVE at 11:08 p.m.

A brand new factor is being added to the hunt for The Banner this year! Finalists can vote for their school on WISHTV.com to help the committee narrow the eight finalists down to four. Voting is just one of many ways to make the Top 4, but not the deciding factor.

Ways to crack the Top 4 include:

Show your school spirit better than anyone else in Central Indiana! Bring the heat with The Zone swag, including posters, t-shirts, and chants! Have the best social media presence! Use the hashtag #TheZone8 and #WeWantTheBanner and follow us on the accounts below. NEW: Vote for your school on WISHTV.com!

Keep an eye out throughout the week for announcements on where AC will be tailgating on Friday, as well as which games ‘The Zone’ will be covering. Both will be posted here as well as on social media.

SOCIAL MEDIA

