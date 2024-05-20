Speedway Indoor Karting gears up for Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — At Speedway Indoor Karting on Main Street, the spirit of racing sticks around all year long.

The karting facility aims to make racing accessible to all, and give people a taste of the track.

“You feel that excitement when you start buckling your belts, you feel the engine underneath when they start it. You feel the speed as you start out,” Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Marissa O’Gara said. “It’s just getting that little bit of an experience that the Scott Dixon’s get over here.”

As people from all over the world flock to the relatively quiet town for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” Speedway Indoor Karting gives visitors the chance to experience the magic they watch over at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

All the excitement only adds to the special air around Speedway ahead of the race.

“When May hits in Speedway, you can just tell the energy difference,” O’Gara said. “We have race fans in, we have people from all over the world coming in, and it’s exciting.”

O’Gara said that magic is only made possible by their karting employees, who are huge racing fans themselves, and get the day off on May 26 to celebrate the race.

“So many of our employees love racing,” O’Gara said. “They are the heart of what makes the sport what it is, and so giving them the opportunity to go to the race, that’s just something we want to respect and continue.”

The karting facility will be open in the days leading up to the race and after.

Although walk-ins are welcome, O’Gara suggested snagging a reservation to ensure there is little wait time.

If you do have to wait, though, you can grab a bite to eat from their partner Brozinni Pizzeria, or have fun with their multi-sport simulator and mini bowling alleys.

To reserve a spot, click here.