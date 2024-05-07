Knicks ride big fourth quarter to Game 1 win over the Pacers

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives past Aaron Nesmith #23 and Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers during the first quarter in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 6, 2024, in New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WISH) — The New York Knicks took down the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals 121-117 at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks were down 94-85 points with 10:17 left before an 8-0 run brought them back into the game. After that, it was clutch shot after clutch shot from Jalen Brunson. He had 43 points for the game, including 21 in the final quarter, and became the fourth player to score 40 or more in four consecutive postseason games.

He tied the game at 115 a piece with a midrange jumper with just over a minute remaining in the game. Then in the next possession, Donte DiVincenzo hit he go-ahead three pointer for the Knicks, and they would never give up the lead.

The Pacers were lead by Myles Turner with 23 points. Their bench was dominant, outscoring the Knicks bench 46-3, but it wasn’t enough to outduel the fourth quarter heroics from Brunson.

The series will return to action on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on TNT.

Statistics from The Associated Press

INDIANA (117)

Nesmith 3-6 6-6 12, Siakam 8-16 2-4 19, Turner 8-16 5-6 23, Haliburton 2-6 0-0 6, Nembhard 4-10 2-2 11, Jackson 4-6 0-1 8, Toppin 5-7 0-0 12, McConnell 9-16 0-0 18, Sheppard 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 46-88 15-19 117.

NEW YORK (121)

Anunoby 5-14 0-0 13, Hart 9-13 5-8 24, Hartenstein 5-9 2-2 13, Brunson 14-26 14-14 43, DiVincenzo 10-17 0-0 25, Achiuwa 0-0 1-2 1, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, McBride 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 44-82 22-26 121.

Indiana 24 | 31 | 32 | 30 — 117

New York 27 | 22 | 33 | 39 — 121

3-Point Goals: Indiana 10-26 (Toppin 2-3, Sheppard 2-4, Haliburton 2-5, Turner 2-6, Nembhard 1-2, Siakam 1-3, McConnell 0-1, Nesmith 0-2), New York 11-23 (DiVincenzo 5-9, Anunoby 3-7, Hart 1-1, Hartenstein 1-1, Brunson 1-4, McBride 0-1). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Indiana 32 (Nesmith, Siakam, Toppin 6), New York 40 (Hart 13). Assists: Indiana 32 (Haliburton 8), New York 25 (Hart 8). Total Fouls: Indiana 22, New York 19. Attendance: 19,812 (19,812).