Indianapolis Colts report for training camp in Westfield, Indiana

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts players arrived at Westfield’s Grand Park Sports Campus on Tuesday in preparation of this year’s training camp.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said, “Training camp comes once a year, so let’s have fun doing it.”

The team’s first practice of training camp will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The players on Tuesday were already counting down to that practice. They said Tuesday truly felt like the first day of school all over again.

“I pulled up to check in today and I knew where to park the car and all that,” wide receiver Alec Pierce said. “That’s a start right there. It’s definitely just comfortability and all that, knowing exactly what to expect.”

Returners have an added level of comfort heading into camp. But because it’s a new era for the horseshoe under new head coach Shane Steichen, those returners will be continuing to learn and adapt to a new system.

“We’ve been to the playoffs my first year here,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “Guys want to get back there. At training camp, it always gets chippy, which is good. You need that competition to get to where we want to be.”

Of course, so much of training camp is building team chemistry. The Colts though have already been trying to do that. Pittman said that, this summer, a bunch of the offensive players got together in Miami to spend time with each other and build relationships.

“We did meetings,” Pittman said. “We did walkthroughs and we did routes on air, which is better than I thought it was going to be. So, I was pretty pleased with how it turned out.”