Did you know: Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers franchise will be taking the field for their 58th season this year!

Here are some fun facts you may not know about the Texas Rangers.

The franchise formerly played under the Monicker of the Washington Senators from 1961-1971.

Four numbers have been retired under the Texas Rangers: 7 (Ivan Rodriguez), 26 (Johnny Oates, 34 (Nolan Ryan), 42 (league wide for Jackie Robinson).

The franchise has never achieved a 100-win season, however, they have ended with six 100-loss seasons.

President George W. Bush was a partial owner in the franchise from 1989-1994.

The Washington Senators/Texas Rangers franchise has hosted three All-Star Games: 1962, 1969 & 1995.

Only one Texas Ranger has pitched a perfect game — Kenny Rogers on July 28, 1994 against the California Angels

Nolan Ryan pitched two no-hitters during his time with the Rangers: 1990 & 1991.

Career Top Batting Leaders

Batting Average – .319 Al Oliver

Games Played – 1,823 Michael Young

Hits – 2,230 Michael Young

Home Runs – 372 Juan Gonzalez

RBI – 1,180 Juan Gonzalez

Stolen Bases – 266 Elvis Andrus

Career Top Pitching Leaders

ERA – 3.26 Gaylord Perry

Wins – 139 Charlie Hough

Games Played – 528 Kenny Rogers

Saves – 150 John Wetteland

Strikeouts – 1,452 Charlie Hough

Complete Games – 98 Charlie Hough

Hall of Famers

2018 – Vladimir Guerrero

2017 – Ivan Rodriguez

2011 – Bert Blyleven

2010 – Whitey Herzog

2008 – Rich Gossage

1999 – Nolan Ryan

1991 – Fergie Jenkins

1991 – Gaylord Perry

1966 – Ted Williams