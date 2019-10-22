IMPD asks for help in search for robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a robbery suspect.

According to IMPD, on Oct. 4 at 2:30 p.m., the suspect entered the Dollar General in the 4000 block of North High School Road. The suspect then displayed and pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded cash from both the register and safe.

After obtaining the undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male who is approximately 5’9″ tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a blue hoodie, blue tennis shoes, light-colored jeans and had a black handgun.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.