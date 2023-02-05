All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: February 5, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We are now just one week away from the Big Game!

On today’s episode of All Indiana Bets, Jason Hammer and Scott Long look ahead to next Sunday’s showdown between the Chiefs and Eagles, and give you a pair of player props you’ll want to lock in right now.

Plus, after knocking off #1 Purdue on Saturday, is Indiana a good bet to make a run to the Final Four? Hammer and Scott debate that topic in addition to making picks on a pair of Big Ten matchups on Sunday’s college basketball slate.

SCOTT’S PICKS:

-Isiah Pacheco OVER 49.5 rushing yards

-Nebraska +4.5 vs. Penn State

-Ohio State +3.5 at Michigan

-Houston -10.5 at Temple

-Kings -1 at Pelicans

HAMMER’S PICKS:

-Harrison Butker made FG each half +215

-Penn State at Nebraska UNDER 136.5

-Michigan -2 first half vs. Ohio State

-Rider -2.5 at Manhattan

-Pacers +5 vs. Cavs