All Indiana Bets: January 7, 2022 (CFB Season Finale)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On our final show of the 2022 college football season, Jason Hammer and Scott Long get you ready Monday’s national championship game between #1 Georgia and #3 TCU.
The guys give their thoughts on the spread, total, plus a whole host of player prop picks to get you ready for the showdown at SoFi Stadium.
Plus, there are a pair of NFL games on Saturday, and we’ve got picks on both games!
SCOTT’S PICKS:
TCU vs. Georgia OVER 62.5
Brock Bowers anytime TD
Raiders +9.5 vs. Chiefs
South Dakota St -5.5 vs. North Dakota St
Titans +6.5 at Jaguars
HAMMER’S PICKS:
Georgia -12.5 vs. TCU
TCU vs. Georgia UNDER 62.5
IUPUI vs. Youngstown State OVER 138
Chiefs vs. Raiders UNDER 53
Titans +6.5 at Jaguars
Our thanks His Place Eatery for providing Sunday’s tailgate spread. For more information about His Place, visit hisplaceeatery.com!