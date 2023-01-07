All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: January 7, 2022 (CFB Season Finale)

by: Petar Hood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On our final show of the 2022 college football season, Jason Hammer and Scott Long get you ready Monday’s national championship game between #1 Georgia and #3 TCU.

The guys give their thoughts on the spread, total, plus a whole host of player prop picks to get you ready for the showdown at SoFi Stadium.

Plus, there are a pair of NFL games on Saturday, and we’ve got picks on both games!

SCOTT’S PICKS:

TCU vs. Georgia OVER 62.5
Brock Bowers anytime TD
Raiders +9.5 vs. Chiefs
South Dakota St -5.5 vs. North Dakota St
Titans +6.5 at Jaguars

HAMMER’S PICKS:

Georgia -12.5 vs. TCU
TCU vs. Georgia UNDER 62.5
IUPUI vs. Youngstown State OVER 138
Chiefs vs. Raiders UNDER 53
Titans +6.5 at Jaguars

