All Indiana Bets: November 6, 2022 (NFL Week 9)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nothing is better than Sunday football and All Indiana Bets.
This week, we are joined by special guest Dan Dakich. He joins Danielle McConnell and Jason Hammer as they break down the best action for NFL week 9.
Plus, Scott Long makes a special appearance with his famous Long Shot!
HAMMER’S PICKS
-Titans +12.5 at Chiefs
-Buccaneers -3 vs. Rams
-Packers -3.5 at Lions
-Vikings -3 at Commanders
-Raiders at Jaguars UNDER 48
DAN’S PICKS
-Colts +5 at Patriots
-Colts at Patriots OVER 40.5
-Packers -3.5 at Lions
-Panthers at Bengals OVER 42.5
-Falcons +2.5 vs. Chargers
SCOTT’S LONG SHOT
-Colts +5 at Patriots
We also want to give a shoutout to Nerdy BBQ for bringing in some incredible barbeque! Check them out at 1425 Orchard Lane in Anderson.