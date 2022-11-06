All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: November 6, 2022 (NFL Week 9)

by: Christopher Claffey
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nothing is better than Sunday football and All Indiana Bets.

This week, we are joined by special guest Dan Dakich. He joins Danielle McConnell and Jason Hammer as they break down the best action for NFL week 9.

Plus, Scott Long makes a special appearance with his famous Long Shot!

HAMMER’S PICKS
-Titans +12.5 at Chiefs
-Buccaneers -3 vs. Rams
-Packers -3.5 at Lions
-Vikings -3 at Commanders
-Raiders at Jaguars UNDER 48

DAN’S PICKS
-Colts +5 at Patriots
-Colts at Patriots OVER 40.5
-Packers -3.5 at Lions
-Panthers at Bengals OVER 42.5
-Falcons +2.5 vs. Chargers

SCOTT’S LONG SHOT
-Colts +5 at Patriots

We also want to give a shoutout to Nerdy BBQ for bringing in some incredible barbeque! Check them out at 1425 Orchard Lane in Anderson.

Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.