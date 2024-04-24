INDYCAR disqualifies Newgarden, McLaughlin from Firestone Grand Prix; passes win to O’Ward

Josef Newgarden at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - 2024 (Photo courtesy: Penske Entertainment / James Black)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — INDYCAR has disqualified Josef Newgarden and fellow Penske driver Scott McLaughlin from the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

INDYCAR said in an announcement Wednesday morning that the two were disqualified after Team Penske violated “push to pass” parameters during the Streets of St. Petersburg race on March 10.

Officials learned of the possible violation during Sunday’s warmup ahead of the Acura Grand Prix. After reviewing data, INDYCAR discovered that Team Penske “manipulated the overtake systems” so the drivers could use push to pass on starts and restarts.

This violation goes against two separate codes in the INDYCAR rulebook and is considered a race procedure penalty.

Another Penske driver, Will Power, was given a 10-point penalty for the violation. All three drivers were fined $25,000 and will have to forfeit any prize money from the Streets of St. Petersburg race.

As a result of the disqualification, Newgarden’s win in the grand prix was denounced and given to Arrow McLaren driver Pato O’Ward.

Team Penske spoke on the disqualification in a statement on X.

Statement from Team Penske President, Tim Cindric, on penalties resulting from St. Petersburg Grand Prix: pic.twitter.com/JNHmbuPE4u — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) April 24, 2024

The updated race results from St. Petersburg are available here.