All Indiana Bets: October 16, 2022 (NFL Week 6)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All Indiana Bets is back for NFL Sunday!
This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long discuss the biggest games of the week, and that includes the week 2 rematch between the Colts and the Jags.
Plus, Hammer brings more prop bets to the show!
HAMMER’S PICKS
-Colts -1.5 vs. Jaguars
-Chiefs +2.5 vs. Bills
-Giants +5.5 vs. Ravens
-Buccaneers -9.5 at Steelers
-Falcons +4 vs. 49ers
SCOTT’S PICKS
-Jaguars at Colts UNDER 41
-Dolphins +3 vs. Vikings
-Ravens -5.5 at Giants
-Saints +3 vs. Bengals
-Cardinals at Arizona OVER 50.5