All Indiana Bets: October 16, 2022 (NFL Week 6)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All Indiana Bets is back for NFL Sunday!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long discuss the biggest games of the week, and that includes the week 2 rematch between the Colts and the Jags.

Plus, Hammer brings more prop bets to the show!

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Colts -1.5 vs. Jaguars

-Chiefs +2.5 vs. Bills

-Giants +5.5 vs. Ravens

-Buccaneers -9.5 at Steelers

-Falcons +4 vs. 49ers

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Jaguars at Colts UNDER 41

-Dolphins +3 vs. Vikings

-Ravens -5.5 at Giants

-Saints +3 vs. Bengals

-Cardinals at Arizona OVER 50.5