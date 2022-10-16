All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: October 16, 2022 (NFL Week 6)

by: Christopher Claffey
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – All Indiana Bets is back for NFL Sunday!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long discuss the biggest games of the week, and that includes the week 2 rematch between the Colts and the Jags.

Plus, Hammer brings more prop bets to the show!

HAMMER’S PICKS
-Colts -1.5 vs. Jaguars
-Chiefs +2.5 vs. Bills
-Giants +5.5 vs. Ravens
-Buccaneers -9.5 at Steelers
-Falcons +4 vs. 49ers

SCOTT’S PICKS
-Jaguars at Colts UNDER 41
-Dolphins +3 vs. Vikings
-Ravens -5.5 at Giants
-Saints +3 vs. Bengals
-Cardinals at Arizona OVER 50.5

