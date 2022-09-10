All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: September 10, 2022 (CFB Week 2)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Week two of college football is about to kick off, and All Indiana Bets is here to help you make your picks!

This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer, and Scott Long break down the best week two matchups.

Plus, ‘wise guy’ Alan Cashman returns to give his best picks for the week.

HAMMER’S PICKS

-Alabama -21 at Texas

-Pittsburgh vs. Tennessee OVER 64.5

-USC -8.5 at Stanford (BEST BET)

-South Alabama at Central Michigan OVER 59 (DEGENERATE SPECIAL)

-Kentucky at Florida OVER 51.5

SCOTT’S PICKS

-Oregon State at Fresno State (PK)

-Baylor +2.5 at BYU

-Boston College +3 at Virginia Tech (LONG SHOT)

-Mississippi State -10.5 at Arizona (BEST BET)

-Iowa State at Iowa OVER 40

Our thanks to Pull Up Grill & BBQ for fueling us up at the end of the show! Be sure to check them out at www.pullupgrill.com for all your gameday needs!