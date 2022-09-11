All Indiana Bets

All Indiana Bets: September 11, 2022 (NFL Week 1)

by: Christopher Claffey
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The NFL is back, and All Indiana Bets is here to help you make your picks!

On our first Sunday show of the season, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the entire slate of games, with a focus on the Colts first game of the season against the Texans.

HAMMER’S PICKS
-Colts -7 at Texans
-Panthers ML vs. Browns
-Steelers +7 at Bengals
-Patriots +3.5 at Dolphins
-Bears +6.5 vs. 49ers

SCOTT’S PICKS
-Texans +7 vs. Colts
-Panthers ML vs. Browns
-Steelers +7 at Bengals
-Seahawks +6.5 vs. Broncos
-Falcons +5.5 vs. Saints

Plus, huge shout out to Abbiocco Pizzeria! They brought in pizza to get us ready for kickoff, and they can help you too! Check them out at www.abbioccopizzeria.com.

