Fishers launches restaurant grading scale

Diners in Fishers will soon be able to see the letter grade their favorite restaurant received from Fishers Health Department food inspectors. (Provided Photo/Fishers Health Department)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Diners in Fishers will soon be able to see the letter grade their favorite restaurant received from city health inspectors.

The Fishers Health Department will post letter grades on restaurant doors starting Friday. Grades must be displayed on the exterior door of all Fishers restaurants by Sept. 30, 2023.

The new retail food inspection grading system for Fishers restaurants was approved by the Fishers City Council last November and was put into effect during 2023 restaurant inspections.

After inspections, restaurants receive an A, B, or C letter grade based on a 100-point scale.

“Although a popular program in cities around the United States, this is not something that Indiana residents are used to seeing as they enter their favorite restaurant,” Fishers Health Department Director Monica Helz said in a release. “We hope to lead the charge in improving food safety standards in Central Indiana.”

New grades will be handed out each year during annual inspections. Health inspectors will start grading food trucks in 2024.

Grades are available to the public through an interactive dashboard at fishers.in.us/FoodGrade.

Health officials say throughout September, businesses will receive signs with their letter grade to post near their front entrance so that it’s clearly visible for customers.

“Obviously, with the grade it’s right out near you front door that means the stakes are a little bit higher and it’s just right in people’s faces if they walk in,” the co-owner and founder of Four Day Ray Brewing, Brian Graham, said.

Restaurants can face a $100 fine for each day they fail to post their grade.

“We pride ourselves on cleanliness and I think it’s really cool that we can post if we got an A+ we can post that right by the door so people know that we keep this place clean,” the owner of Rush Bowls, Marissa Cunningham, said.

“It’s obviously when one of the first things that you see walking into a restaurant, so definitely I think top of mind for both the restaurant and I think the customer walking inside,” Michelle Lawrence said.

Her friend Lexi Wheeler said, “As much as you want to trust establishments having that accountability I think is really important and probably makes you enjoy the experience more or wards you off from eating somewhere that maybe isn’t following those guidelines.”