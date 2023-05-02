Jonas Brothers bringing THE TOUR to Indianapolis in August

The Jonas Brothers announce their most ambitious outing yet, a massive 35-date stadium and arena run – THE TOUR – where the band will perform five albums every night. The tour will stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on August 22, 2023. (Provided Photo/Ticketmaster)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Jonas Brothers are coming to the Circle City!

The Jonas Brothers will bring THE TOUR, a massive 35-date stadium and arena run, to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The band will perform five albums each and every night, including “The Album,” which goes on sale Friday, May 12.

The Jonas Brothers will bring THE TOUR to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Aug. 22, 2023. (Provided Photo/LiveNation)

How to get tickets

Demand for tickets is expected to be high and the Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best shot at tickets, according to Live Nation

Fans can register for the Verified Fan presale now through Saturday, May 6, at 11:59 p.m. Click here to sign up on the Ticketmaster website.

Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Tuesday, May 9.

A limited number of tickets will be available during the general onsale, which begins Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. local time at jonasbrothers.com.

A variety of different VIP packages will also be available for purchase through vipnation.com.