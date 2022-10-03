BEO Show

Libertad Real Estate specializes in multilingual representation

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Rosy Casas is an Associate Broker at Libertad Real Estate, a firm that specializes in companies and people that require multilingual representation. Casas directs people to the resources and organizations who can help them start businesses.

Casas touched on breaking the language barrier and helping clients navigate different rules for their business.

