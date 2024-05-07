Indy Star columnist will not cover Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever this season

Caitlin Clark, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in Monday night's WNBA draft, speaks to the media at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 17, 2024. (WISH Photo/Anthony Calhoun)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel will not cover the Indiana Fever this season, after criticism for his questions to Caitlin Clark at her introductory news conference.

A Gannett spokesperson confirmed the decision to News 8’s Kyla Russell Tuesday afternoon.

Doyel publicly apologized for his ‘oafish’ interaction with Clark at the April 17 media event, two days after the Fever drafted her first overall in the WNBA draft.

The spokesperson also declined to comment on Doyel’s employment status.

Doyel’s last posted column was April 29th on the Colts and the NFL draft.

An autoreply on his Star email address says “Hey there. Getting tired here, so taking some time off and won’t be checking email. If I can be of service when I return in May 13, please let me know then.”

A spokesperson for the Indianapolis Star tells News 8 ‘As a matter of policy, we do not comment on personnel matters or personnel actions. Below is a statement regarding coverage of the team: “Indianapolis Star sports columnist Gregg Doyel will not be covering the Indiana Fever.”‘