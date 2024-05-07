Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indy Star columnist will not cover Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever this season

Caitlin Clark, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in Monday night's WNBA draft, speaks to the media at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 17, 2024. (WISH Photo/Anthony Calhoun)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel will not cover the Indiana Fever this season, after criticism for his questions to Caitlin Clark at her introductory news conference.

A Gannett spokesperson confirmed the decision to News 8’s Kyla Russell Tuesday afternoon.

Doyel publicly apologized for his ‘oafish’ interaction with Clark at the April 17 media event, two days after the Fever drafted her first overall in the WNBA draft.

The spokesperson also declined to comment on Doyel’s employment status.

Doyel’s last posted column was April 29th on the Colts and the NFL draft.

An autoreply on his Star email address says “Hey there. Getting tired here, so taking some time off and won’t be checking email. If I can be of service when I return in May 13, please let me know then.”

A spokesperson for the Indianapolis Star tells News 8 ‘As a matter of policy, we do not comment on personnel matters or personnel actions. Below is a statement regarding coverage of the team: “Indianapolis Star sports columnist Gregg Doyel will not be covering the Indiana Fever.”‘

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Celebrating summer with the Madam...
Local News /
Some Indy Eleven fans want...
Local News /
Panera dropping Charged Lemonade, after...
Focus on Food Stories /
Cast your ballot in Indiana...
Political News /
Boy Scouts of America changing...
National News /
All Indiana Politics analysts: Low...
News /
UIndy adds women’s triathlon, bowling...
Sports /
Pacers react to controversial calls...
Indiana Pacers /