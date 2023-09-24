Community Link: Steward Speakers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Matthew Steward and Tamara Cypress of Steward Speakers.

Steward, the organization’s founder and president, began developing speaker series events nearly 40 years ago while attending Indiana University Bloomington.

“Steward Speakers’ mission is to invoke community conversation throughout greater Indianapolis. We do that by inviting the community for community lectures and just to exchange ideas between young people, adults, and those individuals that are traditionally locked outside of these kinds of exchanges,” Steward said.

The organization has hosted a number of notable African-American leaders over the years.

“We’ve seen everyone from Colin Powell to Common the rapper,” Cypress said. “We love to bring speakers in speakers who have a mission that matches ours.”

Click here to visit the Steward Speakers website.