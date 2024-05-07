Graham Rahal returns as WISH-TV driver analyst

INDYCAR driver Graham Rahal will return as the driver analyst for WISH-TV for the 12th straight year.

“It’s always great – a lot of years going now,” Rahal said. “To be with AC and to be able to pick on him for the rest of the month is something I really enjoy and look forward to every year and just to be able to give all the viewers insight – That’s ultimately what I try to do. We need to connect the viewers at home to what we’re doing on track each and every day. Last year I told him we were in trouble and unfortunately we were. Hopefully I don’t have to deliver that message this year.”

Last year, Rahal finished in 22nd place at the Indianapolis 500 after starting the race as a substitute in 33rd. He has two podium finishes in the race, most recently in 2020 when he finished 3rd.

Rahal has competed in three races so far this season and is currently in 17th place in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Championship standings.