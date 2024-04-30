Watch the 2024 American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service on WISH-TV May 24

WISH-TV is proud to once again be the broadcast partner for the American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service for its 61st year. This is an opportunity to pause and come together to pay a special tribute to those Indiana men and women and their loved ones who sacrificed so much protecting the freedoms we all enjoy today.

You can watch the service May 24 exclusively on WISH-TV and wishtv.com.

The service will include a wreath-laying ceremony, dedicated to the memory of all Hoosiers who have sacrificed their lives in defense of the nation in all wars and conflicts. The names of those Hoosier service members who have fallen in the theatre of war within the past year will be read aloud and the bell of the USS CA-35 will toll in their honor.

A Military Funeral Procession will also take place, presented by the Indiana National Guard Headquarters Ceremonial Unit. A riderless horse, also called a Caparisoned Horse, will follow behind.

The emcee for this years’ service is WISH-TV’s Phil Sanchez.

For more information visit the 500 Festival Memorial Service page online.