Bauer Family Resources provides community services to at-risk families

The Indiana Youth Services Association highlights a new youth service bureau each month, and February’s spotlight organization is Bauer Family Resources.

Bauer Family Resources has been delivering community based services to at-risk children and their families since 1929. Child-centered, family-focused prevention and intervention services are provided to families in Benton, Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Warren, and Tippecanoe counties.

Services are designed to overcome the risk factors associated with children abuse and neglect, educate and strengthen families. Services are provided through the lens of child safety with an emphasis on the family strengths and protective factors that can be leveraged to ensure children are safe. Services are focused on the family as a whole and emphasize partnering with families to meet their individual needs.

