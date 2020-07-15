‘Gr8 Comeback’: Family-owned Brownsburg ranch inviting families for horse riding lessons and more

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Marie Damler and her husband have owned the Natural Valley Ranch since 2003. However, 2020 brought on the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, slowing their business down. But Marie says when things started to open back up the ranch started getting a lot more visitors.

“We do have a lot going on thank goodness,” she said.

People visit their 75-acre property to ride horses, whether it’s lessons, trail rides, birthday parties, field trips or other special occasions in their indoor and outdoor arenas.

“We teach from the ground up,” she said. “[It’s] very foundational. How to be safe around a horse, how to pay attention to what your horse is saying to you because they talk to us with their bodies.”

Damler says they teach riders from as young as five years old to 75 years old.

The ranch also features a free petting area with small bunnies, roosters, miniature donkeys and more. They only ask that people give donations to pay for the food for the animals.

She credits the restrictions of COVID-19 causing others to slowly reopen, that is making families think about the Natural Valley Ranch.

“People are looking to get out of their house,”she said. “Outdoors, that’s what makes it great here. You don’t have to wear a mask. You can choose to wear a mask if you want to. It’s just something for people to do. We’re close to Indianapolis and as a family they can do something fun.”

