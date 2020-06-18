‘Gr8 Comeback’: Indianapolis man turns passion for history into business

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 2017, Indianapolis native Sampson Levingston started his business Through 2 Eyes Indiana. He goes all over the state giving tours on the state’s history.

He was inspired to start giving the tours after graduating from Indiana State University, but he was motivated long before that.

“I grew up in a classroom that wasn’t too diverse,” Levingston said. “I was one of the only black kids so all the questions that I had about black history and black culture I felt uncomfortable asking so I researched myself and the more I researched the more proud I was of it.”

His interactive “Walk and Talk” tours make sure the audience can do just that; giving them a key role in the experience.

“They’re all about sharing our history and all about discovering who we are through discovering where we are and that’s what we’re doing right now,” Levingston said.

Recently, more people have been taking notice to his work and signing up. He described how it feels to have more and more Hoosiers becoming interested in his passion.

“I really can’t even describe it, but once you love doing something you just keep on doing it,” he said. “The fact that all these people are engaged and they’re loving what I love, I can’t trade it for the world. I feel like I’ve been screaming it and screaming it and now people are listening and I couldn’t be more excited. In this climate people want to know and I’ve got the information so I’d love to share it.”

“Walk and Talk” tours are happening every Wednesday and Saturday.

Click here to get tickets for a tour with Levingston and to learn more about “Through 2 Eyes” Indiana.