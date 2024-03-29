‘Great Day TV:’ Gearing up for garden season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use.

After winter, gardeners are excited to get back outside and there’s a lot to get done!

This week, Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” was joined by Shannon Cagle, the Weekend Gardener from “Great Day TV” to talk about two really important issues: Monarch butterflies and invasive pear trees.

“Monarch butterflies have been endangered for several years now and they’re an important pollinator in this part of the world. And so they migrate to Mexico over winter.,” Cagle said. And a group called Monarch Joint Venture came out with a report in February that said that their habitat in Mexico this year had been reduced by almost 60%.”

