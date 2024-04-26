Trail of blood and ‘Spidey-senses’ lead IMPD to 200 pounds of pot

A burglar alarm, a broken window, and a trail of blood led Indianapolis police to 200 pounds of marijuana inside a house on the city's east side. (IMPD photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A burglar alarm, a trail of blood, and “Spidey senses” led Indianapolis police to 200 pounds of marijuana inside a house on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched around 3 a.m. Wednesday to a residential alarm at a home on Bolton Avenue near the intersection of 46th Street and Arlington Avenue.

“When they arrived, they found a broken window and a trail of blood. Their ‘Spidey senses’ were alerted…and the investigation went further,” IMPD East District said on Facebook. “They entered the residence to see if anyone was injured and they discovered the pictured large quantity of marijuana.”

Three large transparent bags containing 200 pounds of pot seized from a home on Indy’s east side. (Photo by IMPD via Facebook.)

Officers called for detectives from the IMPD East District Violent Crimes Task Force, who requested and received a search warrant for drugs and guns.

IMPD says a search of the home turned up 200 pounds of marijuana (with a street value of $500,000), three guns, ammunition, a money counting machine, a vacuum sealer, and evidence of drug sales.

One thing officers didn’t find was the owner of the home.

“They also contacted the person responsible for the property…but…. After speaking with them for some reason they didn’t come to the property … but this is still an ongoing investigation so we are sure they will talk to them soon,” IMPD East District wrote on Facebook.

Police never found the person whose blood was at the crime scene.