Cooler weather returns next weekend, we remain warm until then

TONIGHT

Under a veil of scattered stars, tonight wraps us in a modest chill with temperatures descending to a low around 65 degrees. The south wind whispers at 7 to 11 mph, hinting at the changes to come.

TOMORROW

A canvas of partly sunny skies awaits us on Monday, yet it’s not without a promise of rain as the afternoon brews up a 70% chance of showers and potential thunderstorms. The day’s warmth peaks at a high near 76 degrees, while south southwest winds make their presence known at 15 mph, gusting to 28 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The nocturnal hours could echo with the rumble of thunderstorms before giving way to intermittent showers post-2 am. As clouds gather, the thermometer will hover around 58 degrees, and the wind, shifting south southwest, maintains its pace at 8 to 13 mph.

TUESDAY

Tuesday morning’s lingering showers will clear to reveal a mostly sunny day, with the temperature climbing to a comfortable high near 75. The wind, now taking a northwest turn, will gently flow at around 7 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT

As dusk falls, the sky will clear, setting the stage for a tranquil night with a cooler low around 55 degrees. The northwest wind eases, becoming a light southeastern breeze by evening.

WEDNESDAY

May’s dawn opens with a sunny outlook, pushing the mercury to a warm high of 82 degrees. Expect a southwest wind flowing softly at 7 to 10 mph as we anticipate the storied roars of the Indianapolis 500.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

The day’s warmth lingers into the night under partly cloudy skies, with a low of 61 degrees. The south southeast wind remains steady and light.

THURSDAY

Thursday’s narrative is one of sunshine with a side note of possible showers after 2 pm, giving us a warm high near 85 degrees. The south wind, growing bolder, will gust up to 23 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT

A 50% chance of evening showers accompanies the partly cloudy night, with temperatures staying mild at a low around 64 degrees. The south wind persists at 13 to 15 mph.

8 DAY FORECAST

Looking beyond to the upcoming weekend, we’re eyeing the dual prospects of revving engines and radiant skies, with a focus on Friday’s possibilities. While forecast confidence wanes with the distance, there’s a whisper of warmth and wetness as we drift closer to the iconic race day.