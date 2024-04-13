‘Great Day TV’: Meeting a three-time double lung transplant survivor

Jen Weber wasn’t supposed to live past the age of 10 – Weber was born with cystic fibrosis, a progressive, genetic disease that affects the lungs, pancreas, and other organs.

But in 2023, Weber, now 50, became a member of a small group in the United States that has received and survived three double lung transplants.

On this week’s episode of “Great Day TV,” host Patty Spitler joins News 8, along with Jen Weber, who has come to share her story of survival.

Weber explains what cystic fibrosis is, then tells more about her transplant history. “My first one was in 2010, and then unfortunately, I experienced rejection in 2012 and I was retransplanted,” she said. “Then, I went in rejection a couple of years later, and they said we can’t do a third one. And then look at that, eventually, I was able to have a third one.”

Weber then shares more about her tribe, or her community of support that has been with her from day one. She also says she wouldn’t be doing as well as she is today without the research and recent advances in medicine.

She also talks about a special cystic fibrosis walk she will take part in on April 28 at Victory Field. All proceeds raised at the walk will go toward supporting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

