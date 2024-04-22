Education Monday: Ivy Tech offering free summer classes for high school students

It’s time to begin your college journey early with FREE summer classes for high school students!

Discover your career path, earn college credits, and accelerate towards your aspirations with courses at Ivy Tech.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save time and money while gaining valuable academic experience.

Transition seamlessly from high school to Ivy Tech or transfer your credits to a selection of over 100 colleges and universities nationwide.

Classes begin on June 3. so don’t delay! Visit ivytech.edu/freecourses to get started.

High schoolers, take advantage of FREE tuition and textbooks this summer!

Whether you’re beginning, concluding, or navigating through your academic journey, Ivy Tech is here to support your college ambitions.

Start realizing your educational goals today.