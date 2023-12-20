Mom Hint: Perfect holiday gifts for kids

Parents, no need to worry. There’s still time to prep for the holidays!

Christmas is right around the corner, so we called lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French to show some of the coolest products kids are loving this year!

Creative stocking stuffers

Crayola

1 ct Scribble Scrubbies: $3.99

Color Wonder: $5.99

64 ct Crayons: $4.99

Coloring Book: $2.99

· Check out the colorful stocking stuffers from Crayola with the iconic 64 ct crayons and coloring books.

· Let’s introduce kids to the wonderfully fun and colorful world of Scribble Scrubbies – a pet they can color with washable markers, clean with a brush, and re-color again and again.

· You may be familiar with the mess-free Color Wonder marker paper system where the color only appears on the Color Wonder paper and not hands. clothes or furniture.

· They come in many fun licenses like Disney Princess and x

Find at retailers nationwide

Puzzle Time

Intrism

Intrism Pro – $119.95

Intrism Mini – $64.95

Intrism Level One – $29.95

· Intrism puzzles are marble mazes you build, play, and display.

· They come with everything needed to assemble in the kit.

· Many people ask if the clear case is included, which it is (please iterate that it is included).

· No tools or glue are needed for assembly.

· The puzzles are made in America by us in Columbus, Ohio.

· Visual, easy-to-follow instructions.

Shop online at www.intrism.com

USE CODE MOMHINT FOR 15% OFF

Learn by play

PicassoTiles

PicassoTiles Magnet Tiles Building Blocks Dinosaur Theme Set with 8 Magnetic Action Figures – $12.99

· DREAM BIG & BUILD BIG – No limitations, scalable to build as big as desired by adding more pieces to create the masterpiece.

· LEARNING BY PLAYING – Never too early to start developing kids creativity.

· Children can acquire a strong sense of color, geometrical shapes including 3D forms, numbers, counts & architectural design at an early age

Shop online at www.picassotiles.com

USE CODE MOMHINT FOR 20% OFF

Great outfits for kids

Duluth Trading Company

Kids’ Free Swingin’ Flannel – $29.50

Kids’ DuluthFlex Fire Hose Bib Overalls – $49.50

Kids’ Holiday Snug Fit Pajama Set – $34.50

Duluth Trading 4 Way Shut The Box – $44.50

· Duluth Trading is your one-stop-shop for all holiday gifting this season!

· You’re sure to find a ton of great gifts for everyone on your list, especially the kids.

· From cozy, plush flannels and festive PJ sets that the whole family can match in, to classic games like Shut The Box — Duluth offers a wide selection of quality apparel, accessories, tools and gear.

Shop at www.duluthtrading.com or Duluth’s 65+ retail stores across the country

To find details on all of these great holiday gift ideas for kids head to @momhint on Instagram