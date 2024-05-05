Search
Cholita Tacos in Broad Ripple celebrates Cinco de Mayo with day-long party

Tacos made by Cholita Tacos. The restaurant will be hosting a daylong Cinco de Mayo event at its restaurant in Broad Ripple on May 5, 2024. (Provided Photo/Cholita Tacos via Facebook)
by: Colin Baillie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cholita Tacos is hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration for the ages in Broad Ripple on Sunday.

The event is called Cholita de Mayo, and kicks off at 11 a.m. with food, drinks, and entertainment all day long.

The restaurant will serve up house margaritas, tequila shots, beers, and – of course – food. Entertainment from DJ’s Helicon, Lemi Vice, Peter Pancake, Maxx Alexander, and DJ Lockstart will set the mood of the celebration throughout the day, too. Expect to see many fun games and a photo booth waiting, as well.

The festivities will take place inside the restaurant and in their 21 and up tent outside. It’s set to run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for the event are on sale and can be purchased here. If you do not purchase your tickets beforehand, there will be a $10 cover at the door. 

