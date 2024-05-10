Catching up with IMS President Doug Boles Saturday’s Sansio Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Month of May will kick into high gear when the IndyCar Series hits the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for Saturday’s Sansio Grand Prix (formerly the GMR Grand Prix).

The race weekend kicks off Friday with practice and qualifying sessions for the NTT IndyCar Series, IndyNXT, USF2000, and USF Pro 2000. Click here to view the whole event schedule.

Fans age 15 and under get in free on Friday and Saturday with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles says this weekend is a great opportunity for race fans to get out to the track.

“You can bring your own cooler. We try and make it really easy. We’ve got these great spectator mounds. The spectator mounds are awesome to sit on. it’s like picnicking with the racing going on,” Boles said.

Boles says there are some new additions to the track this year that fans will like.

“Well, what’s really new for the Sonsio Grand Prix are the video boards on the spectator mounds, which I think are going to be great,” Boles said. “We’ve got a new grab and go. So, for folks that want to get concessions here, they don’t have to stand in line, they can work through the grab and go.”

Tickets for the Sonsio Grand Prix and all other Month of May events can be purchased online.

