Haliburton trolls Knicks with legendary hoodie after Game 7 domination

NEW YORK (WISH) — Game 7 in Madison Square Garden is a second home for the Indiana Pacers.

Reggie Miller’s 29 points knocked the Knicks out of the Eastern Conference Semifinals back in 1995 — the last time the Garden hosted a Game 7 in the NBA Playoffs. Sunday, history repeated itself as the new era of Pacers basketball cemented their names in the history books.

Now, it’s Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, and Pascal Siakam leading the way for the underdog season of the century. The 130-109 beat-down of the Knicks marks the fourth-highest margin of victory in Game 7 history.

Haliburton played his best game of the postseason, leaving the Garden with a team-high 26 points. Six shots went in from deep. Haliburton was determined not to leave anything out on the court.

“I knew today’s Game 7. Unload the clip. Have no regrets, because I would hate to be (expletive)​ all summer about not shooting the ball today,” Haliburton said. “So for me, it was just about coming out and playing the right way.”

Haliburton had no regrets on his postgame outfit choice, either. The Pacers’ All-Star came in proudly wearing a sweatshirt with a photo of Reggie Miller’s iconic choking pose from Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks in the Garden.

But he meant nothing by it…

“I just wanted a comfortable hoodie for the plane. That’s all,” Haliburton said smiling.

Sure.

Haliburton and Miller have become close since the Pacers traded for the young point guard two years ago. Haliburton said he and Miller text every day.

“He’s a great mentor for me,” Haliburton said.

Miller spoke highly of Haliburton back in February when the Pacers legend was back in Indy for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

“We are witnessing a superstar in the making,” Miller said. “He brings people together. If you watch Tyrese play, it’s never been about him. It’s been about us. What can we do to win tonight? I think he would be happy with four points and 24 assists and the victory as opposed to a 40-point game in a loss.”

Miller knows greatness when he sees it.

“The way his teammates look at him, they look at him like they look at LeBron (James), they look at him like they look at (Nikola) Jokic, they look at him like they look at Giannis (Antetokounmpo). Like we can do anything with this dude out there. And I see that,” Miller said. “I really do believe that he can carry this team to a championship.”

Haliburton continues to follow in Miller’s footsteps by becoming the longterm face of the Pacers franchise and beloved fan favorite for the next chapter in Indiana basketball history.