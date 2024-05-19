Overturned semi closes I-69 southbound near Pendleton exit for several hours

A screenshot taken of a crash on I-69 southbound in Madison County shows an overturned semi blocking all lanes of traffic near the 214.6-mile marker. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Transportation)

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — An overturned semitrailer has blocked all lanes of traffic on Interstate 69 southbound near Pendleton in Madison County, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. at the 214.6-mile marker between Exit 214 and County Road South 650 West.

The department also confirmed to News 8 that two left lanes of I-69 northbound were closed due to wreckage on the road.

I-69 southbound is expected to be closed for the next three hours. Traffic was being diverted onto State Road 38.

It was unclear what caused the truck to overturn or if anyone was injured.

News 8 has reached out to Indiana State Police for information on what caused the crash.