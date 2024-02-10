1 dead, 1 critical in separate shootings on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died late Friday night after being shot near an apartment complex on Indianapolis’ north side, police say.

The name or age of the person hasn’t been released yet.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East 38th Street around 11:20 p.m. Friday to investigate an incomplete 911 call.

That block is in a residential and business area near Tarkington Park.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. The person was first said to be in critical condition but later died.

IMPD says investigators are still gathering information on what led up to the shooting and any potential suspects.

This was the first of two overnight shootings in Indianapolis. The second happened around 1:09 a.m. Saturday in 9400 block of Thornapple Lane on the northeast side. The person injured in that shooting was said to be in critical condition.