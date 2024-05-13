‘This was senseless’: Family remembers Indianapolis man killed in north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lance Little, 34, was killed in a shooting on the north side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon. His family sat down with News 8 to remember him and call for decreased violence in the city.

Family members from all over the country traveled to a home on the east side, where Little spent much of his time, to commemorate and remember his life.

Lance Little (Provided Photo/Lance family)

The father of three girls loved being around people, and was described as “the life of the party.”

“He always was making me smile, and he’s super funny, and he’s a careful person,” Ahkariya Hall, Little’s 9-year-old niece, said.

Little’s older sister shared a photo of a letter his eldest daughter wrote after his death. It reads, “Long live Lance.”

Lance Little’s daughter writes note. (Provided Photo/Lance family)

Shortly after the shooting, Indianapolis police arrested a 16-year-old boy for his alleged role in the shooting. He was charged as an adult by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, and faces one count of murder and one count of dangerous possession of a firearm.

Little’s family called his death senseless, and said it reflects an alarming trend of violence in the city.

“You can’t be mad at Lance,” Little’s brother Deavis Johnson said. “You just can’t be mad at someone like Lance. That was senseless. I swear it was.”

His close friend, Richard Morise Downey, said he’s been told by people that as he gets older, all of his friends will end up in jail or dead.

“It’s becoming true,” said Downey.

The initial hearing for the 16-year-old boy is set for Monday.