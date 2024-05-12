Search
Police searching for suspect in Beech Grove hit-and-run that killed one

by: Sam Fritz, WIBC
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WIBC) — Beech Grove police say they are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Saturday night in Beech Grove around 9:30 p.m.

Officers would respond to the intersection of 9th avenue and Roderick Court to find a man who had been hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the suspect was driving a Black Volvo. They say if you know anything about this incident to give crime stoppers a call.

This incident occurred just hours after IMPD would arrest a man on 38th St. for reckless driving after clocking them going over 120 mph.

