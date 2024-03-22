1 person killed; others injured in Kansas apartment building fire

Law enforcement and emergency personnel work at scene following a a fire in an apartment building complex Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Chanute, Kan. (Richard Luken/Iola Register via AP)

CHANUTE, Kan. (WISH) — A fire swept through a 24-unit apartment complex Thursday morning, killing one person and injuring several others.

According to The Iola Register, the Cornerstone Apartments, approximately 15 years old, sustained significant damage throughout the building due to the blaze.

The president of the apartment building’s company stated that the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Despite being fully occupied and equipped with sprinkler systems, fire alarms, and smoke detectors that appeared to be in working order, the fire escalated rapidly, according to The Associated Press.

Details regarding the number and severity of injuries have not yet been disclosed.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with a daunting scene as flames engulfed the south side of the building. The efforts to combat the fire were bolstered by assistance from the Iola, Parsons, and Thayer fire departments, alongside the coordinated evacuation efforts by Chanute police.

Local, state, and federal officials were investigating the fire’s cause Thursday afternoon.