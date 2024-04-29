Pacers fans celebrate Game 4 win against Bucks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers fans celebrated a third straight win against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Almost every fan who came out of Gainbridge Fieldhouse screamed “Let’s go Pacers!” as they exited or jumped in front of the camera in excitement.

The Pacers walked away with a 126-113 win against the Bucks, and fans were not shy with their support of the team.

“Let’s go Pacers! [Pascal] Siakam is back baby! Let’s go,” said Chris Haydon, a Pacers fan from Noblesville.

“Well, it’s gonna be good,” Haydon said. “We’re gonna wrap this up Game 5, it’s gonna be over.”

Fans told News 8 that this win was great momentum for the city.

“They beat them in the regular season,” said Tony Calhoun, a Pacers fan from Indianapolis. “So, now with the momentum going on, they can get this game and go back to Milwaukee. They’ve got a good shot.”

The game only had a handful of Bucks fans in attendance.

The next game is Tuesday, May 30 in Milwaukee. Time is to be determined. If the Pacers win that game, they move on to the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The Bucks would need to win the next three games in the series to advance.