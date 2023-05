Area near 25th and Keystone Avenue closed due to school bus crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A school bus accident has closed part of Hillside Avenue, near 25th and Keystone Avenues on the North side of Indianapolis.

IMPD says there were no children on the bus at the time and the accident involves multiple vehicles.

The intersection is expected to be closed for the next few hours for police investigation.

Drivers and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area and find alternative routes.