5 hurt in electrical fire at Indiana prison in Pendleton

Pendleton Correctional Facility. (WISH File Photo/Kevin Ratermann)
by: Gregg Montgomery
PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — Five people were hurt in an electric fire Tuesday afternoon at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, the Indiana Department of Correction says.

Annie Goeller, chief communications officer for the Department of Corrections, says in an email that the five people were not incarcerated people, but she provided no additional information about them.

Goeller says the investigation of the fire is incomplete. She says more information will be released if it becomes available.

The maximum security prison built in 1923 can incarcerate up to 1,800 men, the Department of Correction says on its website. The facility is about a 45-minute drive northeast from downtown Indianapolis.

