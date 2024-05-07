Search
IFD: Firefighter injured in Tuesday morning apartment fire

Firefighter injured in Indianapolis apartment fire

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A firefighter was hurt and three families were left without a place to live after an overnight apartment fire on the city’s northeast side, the Indianapolis Fire Department said.

Fire crews were called just before 2:45 a.m. Tuesday to an apartment complex on Cedarstone Court. That’s just west of I-465 and north of 56th Street.

The firefighter was hurt while battling the flames, according to an IFD spokesperson, but the extent of their injuries is unclear.

No one inside the apartments was hurt.

It’s not clear what started the fire or where it began.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

