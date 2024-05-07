New Paramount charter school will open in temporary location

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — An all-girls charter school specializing in STEM education will open for its first school year Aug. 1 within the Hasten Hebrew Academy of Indianapolis.

The Girls IN STEM Academy will use space in the academy at 6602 Hoover Road temporarily while leaders with the school’s parent network, Paramount Schools of Excellence, work to renovate a permanent home.

Indianapolis-based Paramount purchased the former Witherspoon Church building at 5136 Michigan Road in October with plans to remodel and open the school this fall. However, efforts to rezone the former church for school use were drawn out amid opposition from Washington Township school district supporters.

Paramount CEO Tommy Reddicks told Mirror Indy in April, after the charter network cleared a prolonged city zoning process, that at least nine months’ worth of work was still needed.

More information about the school, which is enrolling students entering kindergarten through sixth grades, is available at girlsinstemacademy.org.

Mirror Indy reporter Carley Lanich covers early childhood and K-12 education. Contact her at carley.lanich@mirrorindy.org or follow her on X @carleylanich.