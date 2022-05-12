All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week

All Indiana Podcast Feature of the Week: Local Matters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV is constantly working to bring new information that impacts the community, that’s why we have launched the All Indiana Podcast Network Feature of the Week.

Each Friday on Daybreak, we’ll give you an inside look at one podcast episode. This week Scott Sander talked to Mel McMahon, the host of the Local Matters Podcast.

Each week Mel brings local businesses into the spotlight. We talked to her about her interview with Keisha Harrison from the Indianapolis City Market about what’s going on there and her journey to becoming Executive Director.

You can listen to the podcast here.

If you’re interested in starting your own podcast, the All Indiana Podcast Network can help with production, distribution and more. Email contact@allindianapodcast.com for more information.