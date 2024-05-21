A journey of an autism diagnosis to the Indy 500 feat. Aaron Likens

A journey of an autism diagnosis to the Indy 500

As Aaron Likens, Chief Starter of the NTT INDYCAR Series, unveils his second book titled “Playing in Traffic – My Journey from an Autism Diagnosis to the Indy 500 Flagstand,” he prepares to share his story at a special event.

Through this book, Likens recounts his struggles, successes, and the profound impact of his experiences.

Likens joined us Tuesday afternoon to share more information about his book and what to expect at this event coming up.

The event, hosted at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), will not only feature insights from Likens but also highlight the collaboration with Easter Seals Crossroads.

A portion of the book’s profits will be donated to support the autism and behavior services program of the organization.

IMS President Doug Boles will offer his perspective on Aaron’s remarkable journey and his contribution to the book’s foreword.