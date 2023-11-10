Addressing the stigma around Veterans with PTSD

High-Performance Neuro Socio Psychologist, Dr. Conor Hogan, joined All Indiana on Jan. 30, 2023, to talk about the brain and how it functions.

We are honored to have Dr. Conor with us today to shed light on a recent and crucial piece of research focusing on PTSD and veterans’ mental health, particularly addressing the issue of stigma.

In a world where mental health concerns often go unnoticed or unaddressed, we must recognize the unique challenges veterans face and provide them with the support and understanding they deserve.

Dr. Conor’s insights will not only inform us about the latest developments in this field but also serve as a poignant reminder of the importance of reaching out to our veterans, ensuring they receive the care and respect they’ve earned through their service to our nation.

Together, we can work towards breaking down the barriers of stigma and promoting a healthier, more supportive environment for those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.