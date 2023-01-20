All Indiana

Author and lawyer talks about gaslighting spouses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever seen that 1944 movie “Gaslight”?

In the film, actor Charles Boyer tries to manipulate his wife, played by Ingrid Bergman, into believing she’s descending into insanity. For her performance, Bergman won the Academy Award and the Golden Globe for Best Actress.

“Gaslighting” is a real form of psychological manipulation. It’s about sowing doubt and confusion, and some spouses still resort to it when their marriage starts spinning out of control.

Trial lawyer Joryn Jenkins knows well how spouses can be manipulated. Her book is “War Or Peace: Avoid the Destruction of Divorce.” Jenkins visited “All Indiana” on Thursday to to talk about dealing with a lying spouse.

