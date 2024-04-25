Avi8or Adventures upgrades drone for spring 2024

Hold onto your hats everyone because our ‘Avi8or Adventures’ are soaring to new heights this spring!

With tech that’s turning heads and cameras that catch every whisper of the wind, let’s take a look at what the future of Avi8or Adventures holds.

The Avi8or 2.0 is a game-changer, equipped with not one, not two, but three ultra-high-definition cameras. With this triple threat, we’re going to capture Indiana like never before

Previously, the aviator only had a 1x and 7x zoom camera, however, with its new 4x zoom camera, the Avi8or can capture urban sprawls in a sweet spot between the broad strokes of a skyscraper-studded horizon and the intricate tapestry of street life. It’s a perspective we’ve never showcased and will come in handy when capturing adventures at all distances.

We also have a few more improvements to filming capabilities such as new slow-motion options when zoomed in, allowing for smooth shots at a distance.

The Avi8or 2.0 also has a massive new camera sensor to dispel the night’s shadows, turning what was once somewhat grainy footage into a spectacle of new clarity in the evenings.

But it’s not just about what you see – it’s about safety too. With smarter navigation and longer battery life, our journeys are set to go further, soar higher, and dive deeper into the stories you love.

So, Get ready for a viewing experience that’s richer, clearer, and more thrilling than ever before. With the Avi8or 2.0, we’re not just covering news; we’re helping paint a portrait of Indiana that’s as bold as it is beautiful.

On a separate note, starting this week, Avi8or Adventures will return every week through the end of the year.