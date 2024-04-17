Comedian Shannon Fiedler to perform at Helium Comedy Club

Comedian Shannon Fiedler from the lively streets of New York City is making a stop at the Helium Comedy Club in Indianapolis!

Shannon is a comedian, writer, and content creator, known for her hilarious characters on social media.

One of her most popular series is “City Girls,” where she exaggerates regional stereotypes for comedic effect.

What sets Shannon apart is her ability to find humor in ordinary life.

Whether she’s riffing on city living or poking fun at everyday interactions, Shannon’s humor resonates with audiences everywhere.

Her rise to fame has been featured on various media platforms, including BuzzFeed, Barstool, and Betches.

With her ability to connect with audiences through laughter, Shannon has gained a dedicated following!

If you’re ready for a night filled with laughter and fun, click here to purchase tickets to the show! You won’t regret it!