Feinstein’s to welcome Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy

The could be the start of something great

Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy are gearing up for an exciting venture together.

With Linda Purl set to grace the stage at Feinstein’s on March 7th, audiences are in for a treat as she showcases her incredible talents in ‘This Could Be The Start.’

Known to millions for her memorable performances on Broadway and television, including iconic roles in Happy Days, The Office, Matlock, and The Bold and the Beautiful, as well as an extensive repertoire of made-for-TV movies, Purl’s robust career spans various platforms.

Now, alongside Patrick Duffy, she’s embarking on a new endeavor with the launch of Duffy’s Dough, a brand-new sourdough venture.

As they bring their respective talents to the forefront, audiences can anticipate a fusion of entertainment and great food!