All Indiana

‘Five Points’ musical concert to perform in Indianapolis

(Photo Provided/Five Points/Discovery Broadway.)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Black History Month is right around the corner!

Music from the Broadway musical “Five Points” will premiere at the Madam Walker Legacy Center on Feb. 10. The musical tells the story of two men who risk everything to be apart of the American dream.

Joel Kirk, the chief executive officer of “Discovering Broadway” will be joining Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what the show is bringing to Indianapolis.

Tickets for the show can be purchased on the Discovery Broadway website.

© 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Judge in FTX bankruptcy case rejects motion to remove elite NYC lawyers

National /

Southwest pilots, others to get bonus pay for working during meltdown

National /

Indiana woman gets 100 years for fatal 2020 stabbing

Crime Watch 8 /

Anti-abortion activists attend first March for Life ‘with fresh resolve’ post-Roe

National /


 
Copyright 2023 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.