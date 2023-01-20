All Indiana

‘Five Points’ musical concert to perform in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Black History Month is right around the corner!

Music from the Broadway musical “Five Points” will premiere at the Madam Walker Legacy Center on Feb. 10. The musical tells the story of two men who risk everything to be apart of the American dream.

Joel Kirk, the chief executive officer of “Discovering Broadway” will be joining Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what the show is bringing to Indianapolis.

Tickets for the show can be purchased on the Discovery Broadway website.